DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 14,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 135,733 shares.The stock last traded at $53.02 and had previously closed at $50.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $885.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.33, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $103,530.24. Also, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $458,651.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in DMC Global by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

