iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 67,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,268,325 shares.The stock last traded at $414.80 and had previously closed at $410.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $428.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

