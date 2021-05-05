Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.42. Approximately 18,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,827,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.32.

CPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $482,812. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

