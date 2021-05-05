Morgan Stanley Increases Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $313.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $313.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.36.
Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $3.91 on Wednesday, reaching $266.51. 5,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $183.67 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,010,328 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
