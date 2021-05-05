General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $243.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $180.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.81.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.98 and its 200 day moving average is $160.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.