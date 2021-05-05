Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Raised to $44.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s current price.

SMCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.71. 7,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,786. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $40.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,120.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 60,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $2,406,242.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,648,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,090,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,900,715. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 474.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

