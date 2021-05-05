The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $233.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.22.

The Boeing stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.00. The stock had a trading volume of 303,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,583,169. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.55 and its 200 day moving average is $216.30. The Boeing has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

