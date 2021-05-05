The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Short Interest Update

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 5,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.07. 17,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.51 and a 200-day moving average of $142.18. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.