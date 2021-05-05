Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Decreased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,152 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Realty Income worth $21,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Realty Income stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.76. The stock had a trading volume of 50,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,300. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

