Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 22,178 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $23,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

Shares of NSC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $288.84. 9,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,335. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $157.48 and a 1-year high of $288.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.68 and its 200 day moving average is $248.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.