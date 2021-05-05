Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $230.55. 15,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,503. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $234.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

