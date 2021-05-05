WT Wealth Management Sells 924 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,767. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $68.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

