WT Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

WT Wealth Management lowered its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,131. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $46.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.