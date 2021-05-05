WT Wealth Management Sells 3,116 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

WT Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 74,827 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 102,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 66,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Shares of SMDV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,104 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.94. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.