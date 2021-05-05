Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after acquiring an additional 227,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $247.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

