Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 48,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.0% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.