The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 258.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $581,188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,316 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 897,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $659,549,000 after purchasing an additional 96,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,890,000 after purchasing an additional 82,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.83.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $283.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $174.48 and a twelve month high of $283.60. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

