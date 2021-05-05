DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 379,864 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 199.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,864 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.3% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.21% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $140,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $283.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.30 and its 200-day moving average is $245.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $174.48 and a 12 month high of $283.60.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Argus raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.83.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.