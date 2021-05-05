WT Wealth Management Grows Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 193.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,324 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WT Wealth Management owned 0.44% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTBD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 252.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.47. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,643. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $29.08.

