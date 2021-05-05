Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $16.53 Million Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $16,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 578,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.48. 6,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,597. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.96. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IAC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.57.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

