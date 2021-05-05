Lannebo Fonder AB Sells 65,000 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Lannebo Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Citrix Systems comprises 1.3% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $9,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after buying an additional 79,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,340. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.09.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $90,700.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.