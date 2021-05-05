Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Issues Earnings Results

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RARE traded up $6.32 on Wednesday, hitting $108.17. 6,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.82. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $61.96 and a 1 year high of $179.65.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $101,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,398 shares of company stock worth $7,909,621. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RARE. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

