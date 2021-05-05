Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.868-11.263 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Assurant alerts:

NYSE:AIZ traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.42. 2,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,271. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $159.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.