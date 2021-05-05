SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%.

Shares of SIBN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,663. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $7,343,162.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $71,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

