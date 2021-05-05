Maker Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.30 Billion (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $5.30 billion and $615.14 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maker has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker coin can currently be bought for $5,324.23 or 0.09286853 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00082144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00068557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.84 or 0.00812550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00098819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00042996 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

