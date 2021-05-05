The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Announces Earnings Results

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.08. 163,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,612,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $25.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

