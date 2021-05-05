iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 222.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $418.86. The company had a trading volume of 294,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,388. The company has a 50-day moving average of $407.69 and a 200 day moving average of $380.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

