Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.80 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.370-0.520 EPS.

DLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $7.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.69. The stock had a trading volume of 23,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,005. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.86. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,083,743. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.