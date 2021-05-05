Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues Earnings Results

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sealed Air stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $56.30. 57,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,516. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

