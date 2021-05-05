Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 87,453 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 396.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,453 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,506. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $41.89.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

