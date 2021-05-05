Patriot Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.67 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.18. 9,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,761. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.53. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $62.39.

