JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 298.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,974 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 945,872 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after acquiring an additional 905,116 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 901,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,907,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,134,855 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.