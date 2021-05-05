Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,002,443. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 99,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 140,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 150,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

