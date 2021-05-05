Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Raised to $169.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equitable Group from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equitable Group from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equitable Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:EQGPF remained flat at $$107.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $112.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.42.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.