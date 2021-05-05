Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.43% from the company’s previous close.

EQGPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

EQGPF remained flat at $$107.80 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average of $84.42. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $112.26.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

