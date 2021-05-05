CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSE CURO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,943. CURO Group has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The company has a market cap of $627.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 3.13.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. Research analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $31,550,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $209,854.81. Insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

