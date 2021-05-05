CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.96.

CWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

CWX stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.87. 247,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,103. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$769.83 million and a PE ratio of 12.85. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$2.86 and a 1-year high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$401.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

