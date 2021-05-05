Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Bonanza Creek Energy has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

NYSE:BCEI traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.83. 7,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,736. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

