DistX (DISTX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $413.00

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 56.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, DistX has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. One DistX coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. DistX has a market capitalization of $50,822.15 and approximately $413.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DistX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00263663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $656.09 or 0.01148452 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00032612 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.89 or 0.00726237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,314.98 or 1.00326526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

Buying and Selling DistX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DISTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DistX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DistX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.