MyWish Trading 20.1% Higher This Week (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and $27,571.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MyWish has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00083300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00068996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.28 or 0.00812691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00099148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,362.87 or 0.09387383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

