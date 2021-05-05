2,732 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Purchased by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,959,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 32,453.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,798,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,893,000 after acquiring an additional 240,226 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,155,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,651,000 after acquiring an additional 86,086 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,635,000 after acquiring an additional 70,132 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:REET traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 29,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,922. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.