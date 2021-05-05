Ren (REN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $118.84 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, Ren has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $942.95 million and approximately $118.84 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001649 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00082144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00068557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.84 or 0.00812550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00098819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,324.23 or 0.09286853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ren Profile

REN is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.