Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $179.31 and last traded at $178.71, with a volume of 15641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.72.

The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $410,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,070,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

