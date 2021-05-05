Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $5.88

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $6.19. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 174,151 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

The firm has a market cap of $878.54 million, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,640.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $253,160. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Energy Fuels by 13.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

