ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Gap Down to $26.63

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.63, but opened at $24.46. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 63,387 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $2,264,485.56. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 91,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,243,758.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,626 shares of company stock worth $3,632,810. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

