Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.34. 271,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,618,230. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.92, for a total value of $11,989,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,695,101 shares of company stock worth $489,198,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

