HC Wainwright Lowers Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target to $25.00

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) had its price target decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 151.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTZ. B. Riley cut shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of INTZ traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 15,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,684. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $175.09 million, a PE ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intrusion news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $331,125.00. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $296,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,307,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,305. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intrusion by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

