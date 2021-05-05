TD Securities Increases Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $130.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $96.36. 45,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,254. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $64.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.33 and its 200-day moving average is $84.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,585 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,890,000 after buying an additional 771,842 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 801,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,624,000 after buying an additional 471,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

