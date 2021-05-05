Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to Sector Perform

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of RYAM stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. 38,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,336. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 3.88.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. Analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $3,337,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 363,762 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 166,417 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 151,316 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

