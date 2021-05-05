CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at B. Riley

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CEIX. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. 4,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. CONSOL Energy has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a market cap of $393.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 2.94.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

